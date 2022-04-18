Law firm Baker Donelson has elected 11 shareholders, including three in its Nashville office.
The new Nashville partners are Bert Chollett, Andrew Droke and Ryan Richards.
Chollett joined Baker Donelson in early 2020 after practicing with firms in Chicago and Memphis. He works in the firm’s construction group.
Droke joined the firm in early 2015. He specializes in cybersecurity, data protection and privacy matters, especially in the health care industry.
Previously an attorney at Bass, Berry & Sims and Harwell Howard Hyne Gabbert & Manner, Richards joined Baker Donelson in 2019. He works on corporate transactions and corporate governance matters, particularly in the health care, manufacturing, media and technology industries.
