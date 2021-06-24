Baker Donelson has added attorney N. Courtney Hollins as a shareholder in the Nashville office.
She practices in the firm’s real estate practice group.
Hollins comes to Baker Donelson from Dickinson Wright, where she was a partner for more than eight years. She previously was a partner at Wyatt Tarrant & Combs and a founder at Hollins & Associates. She attended the University of Tennessee College of Law.
Hollins’ real estate practice is varied, including the representation of buyers, sellers, developers, investors, landlords, tenants, and lenders and borrowers, according to a release.
"Courtney has long been a well-known and highly regarded member of Nashville's commercial real estate landscape,” Baker real estate co-chair Matthew Harris said in the release. “Her addition to Baker Donelson complements the deep experience our real estate practice already offers and strengthens our ability to meet the needs of our clients who are navigating the area's extremely active and competitive commercial real estate market."
The addition will help fill a hole left when six Baker real estate attorneys in March decamped for rival firm Bradley Arant Boult Cummings.
