Atlanta-based law firm Taylor English Duma is expanding to Nashville with the addition of Cole Dowsley as a partner.
Dowsley most recently was a partner at Thompson Burton, and he previously practiced with Cornelius & Collins. His litigation practice includes breach of contract, business torts, fraud and real estate disputes.
“We’re excited about expanding into the Nashville market and welcoming Cole to our team,” Taylor English chair Marc Taylor said in a release. “He’s an experienced attorney with a strong record, and we believe he’s the right person to lead both our team growth and our client growth in Tennessee.”
According to law.com, Taylor English moved to a hybrid, distributed model in 2017, with attorneys in nearly a dozen states. Earlier this year, the firm opened a Miami office as a first step in a push toward more physical locations around the country.
Riley & Jacobson adds two
Law firm Riley & Jacobson has added Jared Hagler and Joseph Robinson as attorneys.
Hagler most recently was senior assistant attorney general in the Tennessee attorney general’s office, where he worked on civil prosecution of commercial and regulatory claims. He graduated from University of Tennessee College of Law in 2014.
Robinson recently graduated from UT. He previously clerked for Riley & Jacobson and a Clarksville firm, managed a brewery and served as an extern to a Knoxville federal judge.