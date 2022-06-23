A yearslong dispute between the owners of the Westin Nashville hotel downtown and its former managers, Wischermann Partners, is not over yet.
Earlier this week, a three-judge panel of the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals vacated Judge William Campbell’s 2021 ruling in favor of Wischermann and sent the case back to the trial court for reconsideration.
The legal fight began in 2017, when Westin developer Nashville Hospitality Capital fired Wischermann Partners, alleging that the Minnesota-based hospitality company was improperly working on a nearby hotel, The Joseph Nashville, in violation of noncompete and confidentiality clauses. Both parties sued each other, with Wischermann arguing that it was within its rights to work on other projects and that it had cured any defaults by stopping work on The Joseph, asking for a $1.66 million termination fee.
Campbell sided with Wischermann, but the appeals court panel disagreed with much of his ruling.
The appeals panel wrote that, despite the trial court ruling, the hotel owner did have a possible claim that Wischermann had a fiduciary duty to the owners, including related to past fees of more than $2 million paid to the company. The appeals court directed the trial court to consider whether Wischermann owed NHC a fiduciary duty, whether it breached the duty and whether forfeiture of fees is the proper remedy.
The appeals court also took issue with the trial court’s ruling that the noncompete and confidentially provisions in the contract could not be considered material because they were not specifically noted as such.
“The district court appears to have relied on the mistaken assumption that a contract provision is only material if the parties formally label it as material,” the panel wrote.
Additionally, the appeals court disagreed with the trial court’s ruling that Wischermann had successfully cured its breaches of confidentiality and noncompete clauses by halting work on The Joseph.
“The right to cure sometimes requires a breaching party to both abstain from future breaching activity and also to undo or diminish the consequences of its prior failure(s) to perform,” the panel wrote. “In this case, avoiding future wrongdoing was insufficient, on its own, to cure Wischermann’s alleged breached of the confidentiality and noncompete provisions.”
The appeals court directed the trial court to reconsider the case given the new ruling.
Attorneys and representatives for both parties did not respond to requests for comment. Nashville Hospitality Capital is represented by attorneys from Bass, Berry & Sims, while Wischermann has enlisted Hall Booth Smith and Dickinson Wright.
