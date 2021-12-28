The establishment of a Nashville outpost of global law firm K&L Gates led the way in our annual list of most-read stories about the legal industry.
Here's our 2021 list, including law firm changes, messy litigation and more:
1. Major firm setting up shop in Nashville
2. K&L Gates announces additional local lawyers
3. Bradley names new Nashville leader
4. Longtime Metro attorney joining Nashville law firm
5. Dealers must pay Nissan $117M after fraud verdict
6. Williamson family exchanges suits over accusations of child abuse, murder
7. State sues builder over toilet fire damage
8. Bass, Berry & Sims elects seven members
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.