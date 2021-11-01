Fast-growing health care software firm Xsolis has appointed Tim Kostner to serve as chief revenue officer
Kostner fills the new role at Xsolis after more than two years as chief growth officer at Kansas-based WellSky, a population health software company. Prior to that, for more than 21 years, he was a senior vice president at health care IT provide Cerner Corporation.
In his new position, Kostner will lead sales, marketing and business development in growing the company's revenue lines in both payer and provider segments as well as increasing market share.
“We are thrilled to add Tim to this senior leadership role,” XSOLIS CEO and co-founder Joan Butters said in a press release. “Tim brings tested and true sales acumen to the team. And as we continue to grow our solutions and capabilities serving both payer and provider markets, he will be a key driver in our success.”
Kostner joins during an era of high growth for the local firm, which markets artificial intelligence case review and patient data analytics to both providers and payers. Eight-year-old Xsolis has doubled its employee count in the past two years, now surpassing 230 employees and actively recruiting 30 more, including recent appointments of a chief operating officer, its first chief financial officer, and several key vice president roles.
In June, Xsolis landed a $75 million investment — a minority stake — from growth-stage PE firm Brighton Park Capital to scale its operations and add customers and products.
