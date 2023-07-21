Nashville Biosciences, a for-profit subsidiary of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, is expanding its genomic sequencing efforts by partnering with more major pharmaceutical companies.

The entity is forming the Alliance for Genomic Discovery with Abbvie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer and Merck, according to a release. The effort is also supported by Illumina, with which Nashville Biosciences has been working on genome sequencing since last year.