Nashville Biosciences, a for-profit subsidiary of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, is expanding its genomic sequencing efforts by partnering with more major pharmaceutical companies.
The entity is forming the Alliance for Genomic Discovery with Abbvie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer and Merck, according to a release. The effort is also supported by Illumina, with which Nashville Biosciences has been working on genome sequencing since last year.
Funding from the companies will help local researches whole-genome sequence 250,000 DNA samples from de-identified electronic medical records, the release noted. The effort would create “the world’s largest database of its kind,” according to the release, and “greatly accelerate development of new therapeutics and diagnostics for human disease and expand the diversity of genomic data through equitable sourcing.”
"Collaborations like the Alliance are fundamental to answering the pressing questions in human biology and disease, unlocking the potential for discovery of more effective therapeutics and diagnostics," said Jeff Balser, president and CEO of VUMC and dean of Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. "VUMC and Nashville Biosciences are honored to support our industry partners in this groundbreaking endeavor."
According to the announcement, Amgen subsidiary deCODE will sequence the remaining samples for the alliance. The organizations previously announced an agreement for deCODE to sequence the first 35,000 VUMC samples.
"Once complete, this dataset will serve as an incredible resource for the discovery of new therapies and drugs; we are thrilled to see this exciting initiative come to fruition," said Leeland Ekstrom, CEO of Nashville Biosciences.
The DNA samples have been collected from discarded blood collected at VUMC during clinical tests. BioVU, founded in 2004, touts the world’s largest DNA sample collection at a single site. The samples are linked to patient records but, according to the entities, anonymized.