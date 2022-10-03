Vanderbilt University Medical Center has been awarded a nearly $8 million grant to construct a facility for research involving COVID-19, anthrax, tuberculosis and other dangerous microorganisms.
The lab will be biosafety level three, meaning it is designed to study toxins that may be transmitted through the air and cause potentially lethal infections. The highest safety level is level four.
The National Institutes of Health grant will fund the renovation of 3,500 square feet of existing space for a new facility called MICRO. VUMC currently has two biosafety level three labs that are small, outdated and can only accommodate a few investigators, according to VUMC Reporter. VUMC will use the facility to train postdoctoral fellows and graduate students.
“It will allow us to work on pathogens that pose a significant threat to global and regional public health that we have never been able to work on before,” director of the Vanderbilt Institute for Infection, Immunology and Inflammation Eric Skaar told VUMC Reporter. “With increased globalization, ease of world travel and global warming changing ecosystems, additional infectious organisms will emerge that we have never seen before. [We] need the capability to respond to these organisms, and MICRO facility will provide that.”