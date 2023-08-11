Vanderbilt University Medical Center researchers will study clinical trials as part of two five-year federal grants totaling $51 million.
The Vanderbilt Institute for Clinical and Translational Research was awarded funds from the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, part of the National Institutes of Health, to develop strategies to boost recruitment and efficiency of clinical trials nationally.
One grant, called Catalyzing and Harmonizing Operational Innovation for Recruitment (CHOIR), will employ the institute’s Recruitment Innovation Center, which VUMC bills as the only center of its kind in the country. The study will compile recruitment tools, training and materials to best engage diverse populations, according to a press release. VUMC named Meharry Medical College as a partner in the process.
The second grant will study how to more effectively conduct clinical trials of new drugs using technology and expanding VICTR’s Trial Innovation Center. That program is called Engaging Cooperative Sites for Trial Acceleration, Trust, Innovation and Capability (ECSTATIC).
“These awards are significant and will allow our teams to play a major role in driving the next wave of innovation in clinical trials,” said Paul Harris, VUMC vice president for research informatics. “Our end goal is to improve the speed, quality and efficiency of clinical and translational research, ultimately advancing the field of medicine for the betterment of society.”