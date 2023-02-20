Mark Sullivan has been named chief pharmacy officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Sullivan most recently served as associate chief pharmacy officer and has been with the organization since 1988, according to VUMC Reporter.
Sullivan replaces Jim Hayman, who moved in November to the newly created role of executive vice president for the recently opened VUMC Shared Clinical Services Division.
Sullivan will handle VUMC corporate pharmacy services, Vanderbilt University Hospital pharmaceutical operations as well as specialty and multiple contract pharmacy enterprise.
VUMC Reporter notes Sullivan outlined goals of supporting the pharmacy workforce in a time of national shortage, as well as implementing clinic-administered infusion and injection services.
“There are significant headwinds for federal programs related to drug cost that I will be following with the retail and specialty pharmacy team,” he said. “We’ve just worked with the adult ambulatory clinic leadership team to propose a process to support prior authorizations for retail prescriptions and will bring forward an implementation plan for this.
"Planning for service to the LINK building and supporting service expansion in other offsite clinics is another ongoing area of focus," he added. "Working with our business operations and department of finance colleagues to optimize what the pharmacy can do to support the enterprise will be an ongoing focus as well.”
