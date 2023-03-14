Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Humana have come to an agreement to continue covering Metro government retirees in-network after threatening to sever ties earlier this year.
A letter sent to Metro employees from Metro Human Resources Director Shannon B. Hall announced the news.
“We appreciate your support and advocacy over the last couple of months and we are so very grateful that our Medicare eligible pensioners and dependents will be able to continue the care they need and deserve,” Hall wrote.
In January, VUMC informed patients that it would no longer accept Humana’s Medicare Advantage plan — the same plan that Metro government pensioners and retirees over 65 use. VUMC cited inadequate payments from the insurance provider as the reasoning for the move. At the time, Mayor John Cooper wrote a letter to executives urging them to resolve the dispute, stating the change could cause “sudden, drastic and potentially harmful consequences for pensioners.”
According to a joint statement from VUMC and Humana, though all of the Metro pensioners will remain covered, Humana’s Medicare Advantage HMO plan members and Kentucky Medicaid will no longer be covered at VUMC starting April 16.
Mayor John Cooper said in a statement that nearly 2,000 former Metro employees would have had to change doctors in April if the parties had not reached an agreement.
“After months of intensive conversation, I’m pleased that Humana and Vanderbilt University Medical Center have reached an agreement that allows Metro retirees and thousands of other Davidson County residents on the Humana Advantage PPO plan to continue receiving care from VUMC physicians,” Cooper said.