Results of a Vanderbilt-designed study suggest that smoking cessation treatments could also reduce alcohol intake. The study showed that after three months, alcohol consumption decreased regardless of whether participants were given nicotine replacement therapy varenicline (the active ingredient in Chantix) or cytisine (a smoking cessation drug not yet FDA approved). 

The study’s original goal was to investigate comorbidities for those with HIV – enrolling 400 participants in Russia. The researchers recruited volunteers who self-identified as engaging in risky drinking and daily smoking. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.

