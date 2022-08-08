Results of a Vanderbilt-designed study suggest that smoking cessation treatments could also reduce alcohol intake. The study showed that after three months, alcohol consumption decreased regardless of whether participants were given nicotine replacement therapy varenicline (the active ingredient in Chantix) or cytisine (a smoking cessation drug not yet FDA approved).
The study’s original goal was to investigate comorbidities for those with HIV – enrolling 400 participants in Russia. The researchers recruited volunteers who self-identified as engaging in risky drinking and daily smoking.
“A single medication to treat both risky drinking and smoking could improve health efficiently and significantly,” said Hilary Tindle, the study’s lead author and associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “Risky drinking and smoking frequently co-occur, and they both threaten health by increasing risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer and other important health outcomes.”
National HealthCare Corporation announces results
Murfreesboro-based senior care company National HealthCare Corporation has announced its second quarter results, highlighted by an increase of 3.1 percent in net operating revenues and government stimulus income compared to the second quarter of 2021. The amount totaled $271.4 million in the second quarter of this year compared with $263.2 million for the same quarter last year.
The decrease in non-GAAP earnings for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 was primarily due to a $14.8 million drop in government stimulus income recorded, plus incurring inflationary wage pressures on labor costs, according to the release.
The company operates 75 skilled nursing facilities, and the company’s affiliates operate 24 assisted living communities, five independent living communities, three behavioral health hospitals, 35 home care agencies and 29 hospice agencies, according to the release.
MDsave sees four personnel changes
MDsave, a Nashville-based online medical service marketplace, announced three promotions and a new hire in an effort to position itself for growth, according to a press release.
Charlie Byrge was promoted to chief commercial officer, having formerly served as chief revenue officer for the organization. Kate Rogow has been promoted to senior vice president of account management and strategic growth, having previously served as vice prescient of account management. Bryan Lankster, former director of business operations, will now serve as vice president of operations and strategy. Both Rogow and Lankster will report to Byrge.
In addition, Christy Friedman will serve as director of marketing, having previously served as the marketing communications manager at Ascension.
“Adding to our team is a direct result of the employer demand we are experiencing for shoppable health care services to reduce health care costs and improve retention in a competitive market,” said Paul Ketchel, chief executive officer of MDsave. “This is also driving rapid growth for our provider partners who desire to establish direct contract relationships with local employers to build consistent volume.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In