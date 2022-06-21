Vanderbilt University has named John Kuriyan as its next dean of the School of Medicine Basic Sciences.
Most recently, Kuriyan served as a professor of molecular and cell biology, and chemistry at the University of California-Berkeley. He has also served as an investigator for Howard Hughes Medical Institute, a nonprofit medical research organization, for more than 30 years. His appointment is set to go into effect Jan. 1, according to a press release.
Kuriyan will succeed Lawrence J. Marnett, the founding dean of the School of Medicine Basic Sciences, which was created in 2016.
"The School of Medicine Basic Sciences is a cornerstone of Vanderbilt's research enterprise, critically bridging the gap between scientific discovery and making a positive impact on society," said Chancellor Daniel Diermeier in a release. "We are thrilled to welcome John Kuriyan, an internationally renowned biomedical scientist and innovator, to lead this vital area for Vanderbilt and strengthen it for the future."
Kuriyan's research focuses on the ways that drugs used to treat certain forms of cancers work on a cellular level. He is also a co-founder of Nurix Therapeutics, a publicly traded biotech company focusing on therapies for late-stage cancers.
Kuriyan is originally from India, and studied at the University of Madras, Juniata College in Pennsylvania, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.