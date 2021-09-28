Vanderbilt University Medical Center will establish a presence in MetroCenter — the health care entity’s first major clinical operations within the massive suburban office park on Nashville’s north side.
VUMC’s diagnostic laboratory services operations will be housed in a building located at 431/445 Great Circle Road and previously anchored by San Francisco-based on-demand delivery company Postmates Inc. Hugging the Cumberland River and across from Tennessee Titans practice facility, the building is known as the Cumberland Business Center.
Relatedly, VUMC is updating the main lab’s existing 13,000 square feet on the fourth floor of the Vanderbilt Clinic, according to John Howser, VUMC chief communications officer. Most of VUMC’s clinical and anatomic pathology equipment and services will relocate to MetroCenter. That space will cover about 110,000 square feet, with an option for VUMC to take additional space.
Howser termed both the MetroCenter relocation and the expansion of the lab services operations at the VUMC campus “major.” He declined further comment.
VUMC is not disclosing the cost to undertake the move or when the lab will be operational.
An LLC seemingly affiliated with Virginia Beach, Virginia-based Continental Capital Partners owns the property, having paid $11.27 million for it in 2018.
Postmates, which is owned by Uber Technologies Inc., operates its main local office at Cummins Station downtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.