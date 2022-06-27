Muktar Aliyu has been named director of the Vanderbilt Institute of Global Health. Aliyu most recently served as associate director for research for the institute and is a professor of health policy and medicine at Vanderbilt as well as a professor of family and community medicine at Meharry Medical College.
The physician and epidemiologist joined the Vanderbilt faculty in 2009 and has been on the leadership team at VIGH since 2013. His research priorities include improving access to HIV/AIDS services, and he has helped deepen research partnerships in Nigeria and Ghana, according to a press release.
Aliyu will replace Dr. Edwin Trevathan, who held the title since January 2018 and announced plans to step down in October.
“Over the past year, we conducted an international search to identify a new director for the Vanderbilt Institute for Global Health. We interviewed a wide array of competitive candidates, and I am delighted that our top candidate, Dr. Muktar Aliyu accepted the position,” said Russell Rothman, director of the Vanderbilt Institute for Medicine and Public Health.
Aliyu was born in Nigeria and completed medical school there, then continued his education at George Washington University, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Meharry Medical College and the Mayo Clinic.
The Vanderbilt Institute of Global Health was established in 2005 and has funding totalling more than $100 million to conduct research, scholarship and training internationally.
