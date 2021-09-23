Clinicians at every level within Vanderbilt University Medical Center are discussing how they can build trust within the community and break through disinformation — leaning heavily on inclusion and public health initiatives to reach skeptical patients during the pandemic.
In a podcast, Vanderbilt Health DNA: Discoveries in Action, VUMC leaders Shon Dwyer, Kimryn Rathmell and Laveil Allen reflected on the past year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how that shaped their relationship with a community increasingly resistant to modern medicine and frustrated with the disruption of a novel coronavirus.
Dwyer, who has run Vanderbilt’s adult hospital since March 2020, said a key component to developing trust and effectively communicating new developments is transparency about what experts do and do not know. Knowledge of the effects of COVID-19 evolved over time as researchers and physicians worked to combat the outbreak within their hospitals, but the initial uncertainty has reverberated throughout the general public for most of the pandemic.
“It doesn't happen for us too often that the textbook gets rewritten and we have something that's new and dramatic that affects many, many of us but COVID definitely did that,” she said. “I think we're learning and we've been learning fast over the last year.”
Rathmell, physician-in-chief and professor of medicine at VUMC, was surprised at the seemingly knee-jerk reaction of some getting information about health care outside the preferred venue — a primary care physician.
“One of the things I think that kind of surprised me, actually, was where people went for information. Who are you going to trust in a pandemic, right? Why are people trusting certain information streams that are known to be untrustworthy, like Facebook?”
She continued, “I think it's way more complicated than we would like it to be, and there were a lot of intersections socially, politically, economically, all kinds of things happening at once. And so I think what our organization really tried to do is to say, ‘How do you build trust? You build trust by being predictable in what your principles are. You build trust by being transparent about what you know what you don't know.’”
Allen, chief of emergency radiology at VUMC, took the opportunity to revert back to his community, harnessing his position as a medical expert to influence better health practices.
“I would say for me it's made me very aware of my ability to build trust within my community, as a physician, because of the schooling that I have done. I am a professional, I am an expert,” he said. “I have been really forced through this pandemic to embrace the fact that in some ways I'm not like you. I may look like you, I may run in the same social circles, or we have the same kind of cultural identity, but as it relates to my community, I have to be a stalwart of health. I have to be a stalwart of scientific truth. And I have to embrace that and be comfortable in that because the community needs me.”
In the podcast, Allen said he saw his role as a Black doctor focused on health equity as a prerogative to join the conversations around the pandemic and social inequality together — reinforcing that health care providers need to work harder to reach underserved communities and promote inclusion and diversity within their institutions.
“We were in a pandemic as it relates to our health, but we were also in a social pandemic in some ways, all occurring simultaneously,” he said. “It's amazing to see how with the George Floyd protests and the NBA protests that occurred, all those things were happening simultaneously as we were fighting this health battle on the other side. I think, synergistically, that's how we ended up where we are, where now when I look on Med Twitter, diversity, equity and inclusion aren't just buzzwords anymore — those are trending topics almost every day.”
