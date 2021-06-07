Nolensville-based U.S. Urology Partners has tapped longtime Compassus executive Corina Tracy to serve as chief operating officer.
Tracy comes to the three-year-old physician network after more than 13 years with Brentwood-based hospice provider Compassus, first serving as the regional director of operations and working her way up to become the COO, a position she held since 2015.
In her new role, Tracy will lead operations across the 24-location urology and specialty services network that currently spans throughout Ohio and New York.
Launched in 2018 and backed by New York-based private equity firm NMS Capital, U.S. Urology Partners offers general urology care, surgical procedures, advances cancer treatment and other ancillary services to its patients and back-end business support to clinicians. In a press release, Tracy said she will focus on continuing to drive efficiencies and improve patient care through technology.
“U.S. Urology Partners, its clinicians and patients are already seeing the benefits of sharing best practices and expertise across the company’s network of practices,” she said. “I’m especially interested in leveraging the use of innovation, advanced treatments and technologies, such as virtual care and telemedicine, to improve patient care.
"As healthcare becomes increasingly consumer-driven and value-based, U.S. Urology Partners will continue leveraging data to deeply understand the patient experience and patient reported outcomes. By measuring what a patient views as quality, we’ll be able to provide the most seamless patient experience.“
