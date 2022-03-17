U.S. Urology Partners has added two executives to its senior leadership team.
The company, based in Nolensville, announced the addition of Mandy Lawrence as chief operating officer and Corinne Ehlert as chief compliance officer. U.S. Urology Partners, backed by NMS Capital, has a clinical network of 24 offices in the Midwest and Northeast.
Lawrence, a nurse by training, was previously division vice president at the Center for Autism and Related Disorders and, prior to that, regional vice president of operations for Compassus.
Ehlert has held previous roles at Three Oaks Hospice and Alive Hospice.
“We are very pleased to welcome Mandy Lawrence and Corrinne Ehlert to the U.S. Urology Partners team,” CEO Corina Tracy said in a release. “Their decades of experience in health care operations and backgrounds in providing outstanding clinical care will be invaluable as we continue to enhance the urological services in the communities we serve. In addition to sharing best practices and team efficiencies, Mandy and Corrinne will play a critical role as we expand our geographic footprint.”
Tracy joined U.S. Urology in 2021 as COO (also from Compassus). Earlier this year, the company named a new chief people officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.