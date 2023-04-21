Health care union members and patient advocates from around the country gathered at HCA Healthcare headquarters at One Park Plaza Wednesday to advocate for better staffing ratios and price transparency at the company’s 180 hospitals.
Service Employees International Union and Power to the Patients members protested the locally based hospital giant during its annual stakeholders meeting, which was held virtually. Metro Nashville Police Department officers stopped demonstrators from delivering statements to executives. SEIU is currently negotiating contracts on behalf of 22,000 members at HCA hospitals in California, Nevada, Texas, Kansas and Florida, and some of those members gathered in Nashville Wednesday. Local health care workers employed by HCA TriStar hospitals were not present, as they are not unionized.
During the concurrent meeting, some shareholders asked for board oversight of staffing levels, a request that was denied.
Proposal 6 asked for the Board of Director’s Patient Safety and Quality of Care Committee to have the power to “review staffing levels and their impact on patient safety and the quality of patient care.” Shareholders in support of Proposal 6 wanted to establish a minimum staffing level to help prevent burnout and turnover in the company’s facilities.
“We do not believe labor unions benefit our patients, hospitals and our colleagues,” HCA spokesperson Summerford Harlow said in a statement to the Post. “The reality is, against the backdrop of a national nursing shortage, exacerbated by a pandemic and continuing patient surges, HCA Healthcare’s staff is well compensated and they provide safe, appropriate care.”
Patient care tech Xochitl Gonzalez, who has worked for an HCA hospital in California for seven years, said pandemic staffing issues do not absolve the company of blame.
“They’re short-staffing us, they’re leaving us short on the floor — not just in California but in every hospital or facility that they own, which is not safe,” she said. “HCA tries to make it seem that it’s a pandemic issue, but it’s not. I’ve worked for other companies and it’s not this bad in other hospitals.”
California is currently the only state that mandates RN-to-patient ratios, and this year saw states including Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington and Connecticut introduce similar legislation.
Earlier this year, Service Employees International Union, the nation’s largest union of health care workers, released a report accusing HCA hospitals of low staffing. Using Medicare data, the report found that staffing at HCA hospitals is about 30 percent lower than the national average. In addition, nearly 80 percent of 1,500 surveyed HCA employees reported witnessing patient care being compromised due to low staffing.
In a statement, HCA said staffing levels were “appropriate, and in line with other community hospitals and applicable regulations.”
“As the health care industry continues to face challenges due to the national nursing shortage, labor unions have chosen to attack hospitals across the country through misleading information and staged events designed to garner media coverage,” the company said in a statement. “Their attempt to exploit nationwide health care challenges to advance their own business interests of organizing more dues paying members demonstrates a lack of regard for patient care and the communities we serve.”