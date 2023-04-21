HCA 5.jpg

Service Employees International Union and Power to the Patients members protested at HCA headquarters at One Park Plaza on April 19. 

 Photo: Hannah Herner

Health care union members and patient advocates from around the country gathered at HCA Healthcare headquarters at One Park Plaza Wednesday to advocate for better staffing ratios and price transparency at the company’s 180 hospitals. 

Service Employees International Union and Power to the Patients members protested the locally based hospital giant during its annual stakeholders meeting, which was held virtually. Metro Nashville Police Department officers stopped demonstrators from delivering statements to executives. SEIU is currently negotiating contracts on behalf of 22,000 members at HCA hospitals in California, Nevada, Texas, Kansas and Florida, and some of those members gathered in Nashville Wednesday. Local health care workers employed by HCA TriStar hospitals were not present, as they are not unionized. 

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.