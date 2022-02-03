HCA Healthcare is facing allegations from the Service Employees International Union that it placed profits over patient care and fraudulently procured approximately $1.8 billion in Medicare payments.
Beckershospitalreview.com reports the accusations, citing an investigative report published this week and based on the labor union's analysis of Medicare data and lawsuits filed against the Nashville-based hospital operator.
According to the online trade publication (read here), the union found that the admission rates of HCA hospitals exceeded the national average by more than 5 percent from 2014 to 2019.
In addition, SEIU estimates in the 45-page report that HCA may have obtained $1.8 billion in excess payments from the Medicare program since 2008.
In a statement sent to beckershospitalreview.com, HCA noted the following: "It is disappointing, but not surprising that the SEIU labor union is once again resorting to antics like this to gain publicity. Throughout the pandemic, the SEIU continually has chosen to attack hospitals that are focused on providing the best care to their patients during an unprecedented and challenging time."
SEIU represents about 2 million members and staffs a Nashville office.
