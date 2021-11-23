TriStar Health has named Daphne David the chief executive officer of TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
She replaces Brian Marger, who left the health system earlier this year after more than 18 years to serve as president for Onsite Mammography.
David previously served as president and chief executive officer at HCA Healthcare’s North Suburban Medical Center in Colorado. She has worked within the HCA network for more than 22 years, including as chief operating officer of two facilities, assistant administrator and in managed care.
In her new role, David will be responsible for operations at the 218-bed hospital and at the TriStar Mt. Juliet freestanding emergency room.
“We are excited to welcome Daphne into the TriStar Health network. Her experience as a hospital leader, partnered with her focus on measurable improvements in growth, quality, people and finances, make her an ideal fit for this role,” Mitch Edgeworth, president of HCA Healthcare’s TriStar Division, said in a press release. “I am confident that she will continue to build on the great legacy established by the physicians and staff at TriStar Summit Medical Center.”
