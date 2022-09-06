TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center has appointed Drew Tyrer its new CEO.

Drew Tyrer

Drew Tyrer 

In his new role, Tyrer will be responsible for the HCA-affiliated South Nashville hospital as well as the TriStar Century Farms ER, a freestanding 24/7 emergency room. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.