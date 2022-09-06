TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center has appointed Drew Tyrer its new CEO.
In his new role, Tyrer will be responsible for the HCA-affiliated South Nashville hospital as well as the TriStar Century Farms ER, a freestanding 24/7 emergency room.
Most recently, Tyrer served as COO at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage for six of his 12 years with HCA Healthcare. Tyrer will replace former CEO Joanna Conley, who served in the role since 2017 and has moved to serve as CEO of Doctors Hospital of Augusta in Augusta, Georgia.
“We are excited to welcome Drew into his new role as chief executive officer of TriStar Southern Hills,” said Mitch Edgeworth, president of HCA’s TriStar Division. “He is an outstanding hospital leader with a passion for patient care, quality and community engagement. Drew is a committed leader who will partner with colleagues and physicians to continue to enhance and expand services for the south Nashville community."
