TriStar Health has established and activated “crisis care committees” in their hospitals to guide the system through patient surges that render clinicians unable to provide the usual standard of care.
The committee will evaluate hospital patient volumes, space, staff, supplies, standards of care and resources, according to an internal memo. The move also mobilizes a “triage committee” to serve as an ethics panel to distribute care when the hospitals run low on resources.
And those resources are depleting fast: At TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center in Smyrna, all elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay have been canceled, oxygen usage is exceeding manufacturer recommendations, more than 240 nursing positions are open and only five ventilators remain open.
Other provisions to the shift to crisis care include encouraging a more aggressive discharge plan, recruiting caregivers and eased documentation guidelines for clinicians.
“Disasters and pandemics can create unprecedented and unpredictable demands on healthcare systems and resources,” TriStar StoneCrest CEO Louis Caputo said in a letter to staff. “Those demands may result from 'surges' of patients who require medical attention, and those surges can create real challenges to healthcare providers and their ability to follow ‘conventional’ standards of care.“
