Trevecca Nazarene University

Trevecca Nazarene University has announced plans to offer a four-year undergraduate nursing degree. Pending approval of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, the program would include clinical rotations at Ascension Saint Thomas facilities. 

Through the bachelor’s program, university officials aim to address the nursing shortage as well as fill a “crucial vocational need with worldwide impact,” according to a press release. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.