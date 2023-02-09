Trevecca Nazarene University has announced plans to offer a four-year undergraduate nursing degree. Pending approval of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, the program would include clinical rotations at Ascension Saint Thomas facilities.
Through the bachelor’s program, university officials aim to address the nursing shortage as well as fill a “crucial vocational need with worldwide impact,” according to a press release.
“We believe we can help address this crucial need that is impacting health care in our area and the world,” said Tom Middendorf, Trevecca provost. “In preparing graduates for that task, we’re very pleased to partner with a premier health care organization that shares our missional values and can provide students with invaluable hands-on field experience.“
For the past 16 years, Trevecca partnered with Belmont in its nursing program, with students undertaking two years of undergraduate studies at Trevecca and two years of advanced nursing courses at Belmont. As part of the new nursing program, Trevecca students will also have the opportunity to complete pediatric clinical rotations through Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Virginia Ruth Corey will serve as director of the School of Nursing.
On Feb. 2, Lipscomb University announced the launch of the Lipscomb University Health Sciences Center. The introduction of this center means the existing College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and its departments will split into the two separate entities — the College of Pharmacy and the newly formed College of Health Sciences. According to a press release, a search for a dean of the new college is underway.
A goal of the center is to provide more focused programming and resources, according to the release. Lipscomb President Candice McQueen said the university looks to serve the community by filling health care workforce needs in the Nashville area.
“The Lipscomb University Health Sciences Center allows for strategic growth in this important area, and I look forward to the new ways we can partner with organizations in this community to develop innovative solutions and to provide talent that will make a tremendous impact in our city for years to come,” McQueen said.
A number of area schools are expanding their health care education programs.