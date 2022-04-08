The latest figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show that Tennessee has the highest concentration of nurse practitioners and the lowest wages.
While the mean annual wage is $118,040 nationally, nurses in Tennessee are making an average of $95,120. That puts the state at 50th for wages overall.
Tennessee ranks fifth in the country for number of nurse practitioners total, at 11,360.
However, in California, for comparison, there is one nurse practitioner for every thousand jobs, while in Tennessee there’s nearly four nurses per thousand jobs, giving the state the highest concentration of nurse practitioners in the country.
More specifically, the Nashville metro area — which includes Murfreesboro, Franklin and Davidson County — has the fifth highest concentration of nurse practitioners in the country. The only metro areas ahead of Nashville metro are Johnson City, Tennessee, and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, at about five nurses per 1,000 jobs, as well as Jonesboro, Arkansas, at nearly six per thousand and Rochester, Minnesota, at eight.
Of note are the nonmetropolitan areas of the state. West Tennessee nonmetropolitan area ranks third for highest employment of nurse practitioners and second for employment concentration of all the state's nonmetropolitan areas.
