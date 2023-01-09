At the start of this year, TennCare began offering dental benefits to its adult members.
In a Friday press release, the organization reported that 600,000 TennCare adult members can now receive regular exams, x-rays, cleanings, fillings, crowns and dentures, among other services.
The TennCare dental benefits are handled by DentaQuest, and a “Find a Dentist” tool was launched to help members find a dentist that accepts coverage near them. Davidson County has 139 individual dentists accepting TennCare for adults and 886 statewide with more to be added, TennCare spokesperson Amy Lawrence told the Post.
“We are excited to offer this new benefit to our adult TennCare members,” said TennCare director Stephen Smith. “Dental care is critical to overall health and will help us further our mission of improving lives through high-quality, cost-effective care.”
Michele Johnson, executive director of health advocacy nonprofit Tennessee Justice Center, said it is already difficult to find offices to take care of kids on TennCare. TennCare has been covering kids’ dental care through its CoverKids program for years. In April, TennCare began granting pregnant and postpartum women health coverage as well as dental coverage. Last year, the Tennessee General Assembly approved $25 million in funding to offer dental care to those 21 years and older on TennCare. Before that, Tennessee was one of just three states that did not provide dental care to Medicaid recipients.
“We’re concerned about, can we make sure that there’s networks available to make the benefit real?” Johnson said.
Fred Ward, CEO of Marquee Dental, a Brentwood-based dental support organization that operates in five states, said three of their Nashville-area clinics are now awaiting credential approval from TennCare to provide services to newly covered adults. Ward said that the newest iteration of TennCare has more attractive reimbursements than in the past and in other states.
“Historically, government programs are not that lucrative,” Ward said. “They require the same amount of work. They're more onerous to administer and — because the government is involved — they don't pay as well. So for that reason, doctors say, ‘you know what, it's not worth it.’”
Johnson believes the success of the rollout will require the state incentivizing dental offices to begin accepting TennCare patients as well as debt forgiveness for those who want to enroll in dental school.
Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry sees hundreds of patients per year at its charity dental care days and is part of a statewide program to grow the number of enrollees in dental school.
“We know that if folks have the access to dental care that they will be more able to keep jobs and they'll be healthier overall,” Johnson said.