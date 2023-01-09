At the start of this year, TennCare began offering dental benefits to its adult members. 

In a Friday press release, the organization reported that 600,000 TennCare adult members can now receive regular exams, x-rays, cleanings, fillings, crowns and dentures, among other services.  

