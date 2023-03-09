A Nashville-based telehealth company that moved its headquarters from California in 2018 has a new leader.
GoCheck Kids, which offers digital vision screening services for children, has named Naveen Kathuria as CEO.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
A Nashville-based telehealth company that moved its headquarters from California in 2018 has a new leader.
GoCheck Kids, which offers digital vision screening services for children, has named Naveen Kathuria as CEO.
Kathuria was previously CEO at eFamilyCare, a virtual caregiver support company. He also previously worked at psychiatry and therapy platform Array. Kevon Saber was CEO from 2017 until June 2022, according to an online biography. A release did not note the reason for the move.
“Naveen is a mission-driven healthcare leader with a proven track record of promoting innovation and growth,” said Fred Goldwater, venture partner with Hatteras Venture Partners and GoCheck Kids executive board chair. “His leadership will continue to propel GoCheck Kids forward as the leading digital vision screening solution enabling children to get access to the care they need to live healthier lives.”
According to the release, GoCheck was founded in 2010 and has facilitated 4 million vision screenings via a mobile app.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.