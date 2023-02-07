Saurabh Sinha, who founded local health technology firm Emids in 1999 and led the company as CEO for more than two decades, is transitioning to a new role as chairman, and the company has named Sean Narayanan its new CEO.
Most recently, Narayanan ran digital services firm Apexon, and he has held other roles at Atos, Liquidhub, iGate and Cognizant.
Emids offers data management, AI and consulting services in the health care and technology sectors.
“Emids is incredibly well positioned in the market with deep, longstanding client relationships and a strong leadership team, and Sean is the perfect person to take the company to the next level and lead us through this period of rapid expansion,” Sinha said in a release. “Sean has a stellar track record of building businesses and deep experience in scaling global organizations. Most importantly, Sean is a wonderful human being, and I have no doubt that he will instantly take to our organization’s values and make them his own.”
Emids is backed by New York private equity firm New Mountain Capital. Jack Qian, New Mountain Capital managing director, said the leadership move will lead to the “next phase of the company’s growth.”
According to its website, Emids has a staff of more than 3,000 with nearly 200 health system clients.