emids

Saurabh Sinha (left) and Sean Narayanan

Saurabh Sinha, who founded local health technology firm Emids in 1999 and led the company as CEO for more than two decades, is transitioning to a new role as chairman, and the company has named Sean Narayanan its new CEO.

Most recently, Narayanan ran digital services firm Apexon, and he has held other roles at Atos, Liquidhub, iGate and Cognizant.