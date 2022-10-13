Custom Health is set to expand in Tennessee after acquiring Keystone Community Pharmacy in Smyrna. The Mountain View, California-based company, which bills itself as a tech-enabled pharmacy, had nine existing staff members in Tennessee and plans to add 30 more in the next year, including delivery drivers, health care professionals and sales professionals.
Through offering at-home medication dispensers and telehealth services, Custom Health serves those for whom getting to the pharmacist is a challenge, said Shane Bishop, founder and chief pharmacy officer. While much of the Custom Health services are through the mail, the Smyrna pharmacy is also open to the public.
In Tennessee, Custom Health, which recently rebranded from Pack4u, serves those on the TennCare Employment and Community First CHOICES program through its technology services.
“Our focus is really on patients on multiple medications that the risk of them taking their meds correctly becomes a real issue and an increased cost to the overall health care system,” Bishop said.
The medication dispenser can serve as a care hub, Bishop said, through which pharmacists can see if the patient has taken their medications on time and check in through telehealth if needed. These services can also be paired with Bluetooth-enabled devices to track a patients’ vitals remotely.
In addition, Custom Health is looking to partner with area hospital systems to monitor patients as they transition out of the hospital and back into the home. Custom Health employs more than 400 pharmacists and pharmacy technicians nationally.
“With some of the nursing shortages [and] physician shortages, we really believe that the capacity of pharmacy can play a role in taking care of patients,” Bishop said.