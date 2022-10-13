Custom Health
Custom Health is set to expand in Tennessee after acquiring Keystone Community Pharmacy in Smyrna. The Mountain View, California-based company, which bills itself as a tech-enabled pharmacy, had nine existing staff members in Tennessee and plans to add 30 more in the next year, including delivery drivers, health care professionals and sales professionals. 

Through offering at-home medication dispensers and telehealth services, Custom Health serves those for whom getting to the pharmacist is a challenge, said Shane Bishop, founder and chief pharmacy officer. While much of the Custom Health services are through the mail, the Smyrna pharmacy is also open to the public. 

