Science and art collide at the Vanderbilt Music Cognition Lab’s new Music Row location.
It’s apparent in the lab’s co-directors, Reyna Gordon, who studied vocal performance and foreign languages before eventually going back to school to get a graduate degree in neuroscience, and Miriam Lense, a violinist and oboist who also got her PhD in clinical psychology. They call themselves musician scientists.
Lab employees are trying to answer questions like: How and why do humans create music? How can music be harnessed for health and wellness? How is it related to communication skills?
At a Wednesday open house at 1408 17th Ave. S., researchers demonstrated how a songbird’s brain in song can resemble a human brain during speech. Visitors can try on a headpiece that charts brain activity as they hear various rhythms in music and spoken word.
In a previous study, Gordon looked into the genetics of rhythm — a person’s ability to keep a beat — and found nearly 70 locations on the human DNA sequence related to rhythm skills. She said you cannot look at an individual’s genome and say whether they will have a good sense of rhythm. However, if you have a room full of musicians and look at their genomes, you’ll see some patterns.
“The end goal of those studies wasn't so much to differentiate people but to really get at that underlying biology,” Gordon said. “Once we were able to look at the genetics, we're able to then start to look at what those genes do, and how is that related to the brain basis of rhythm processing. So that's been very exciting for us.”
Lense studies music intervention, including how music can enhance communication skills in those with autism, especially kids. She said this new venue in a house on Music Row is a welcoming environment, as their previous lab location in the hospital could provoke anxiety.
“We're seeing a lot of connections between, for example, rhythm skills and language skills in autism, but also in other neurodevelopmental disorders, like developmental language disorder, stuttering and ADHD,” Lense said. “It's a really active area of investigation, and it's something we're looking into.”
Gordon and Lense pointed out that it does not necessarily take a study to tell us that music can affect people in a positive way. For Gordon, it comes up any time she’s hearing live music.
“I must have the coolest job in the world that I get to work at understanding how and why our human brains can process music and what's the scientific explanation and understanding what music means to us and why we do this,” Gordon said.
