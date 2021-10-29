Nashville-based physician services firm SpecialtyCare has been acquired by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, an investment platform with more than $16 billion in assets.
MSIP has 30 investments within its portfolio across transportation, digital infrastructure, energy transition and utilities. SpecialtyCare, which it bought from New York-based private equity firm Kohlberg & Company for an undisclosed amount, is among its first health care investments in the $5.5 billion fund closed in December 2019.
The company provides its suite of neuromonitoring and surgical services to more than 1,200 hospitals across 46 states, supporting 500,000 procedures annually, according to a press release. Managing Director and Health of the Americas for MSIP Christ Ortega said SpecialtyCare offers an essential solution to the industry “with considerable tailwinds through a contracted business model.”
Sam Weinstein, SpecialtyCare CEO, said in the release, “We are thrilled to be aligned with MSIP as we continue to pursue opportunities to improve patient care outcomes and grow our impact. We believe working with MSIP can allow us to further invest in our team with a continued focus on enhancing our strong culture.”
