Nashville-based telehealth teeth straightening company SmileDirectClub will pay $500,000 to settle litigation brought against the company by the District of Columbia Attorney General Office.

Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb alleged that the company stifled customer reviews by requiring customers to agree to a confidentiality clause in order to receive a prorated refund past the 30-day trial period (part of the company’s “Lifetime Smile Guarantee”). He said in a release that the company must now release more than 17,000 consumers from “restrictive NDAs.” 