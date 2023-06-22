Nashville-based telehealth teeth straightening company SmileDirectClub will pay $500,000 to settle litigation brought against the company by the District of Columbia Attorney General Office.
Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb alleged that the company stifled customer reviews by requiring customers to agree to a confidentiality clause in order to receive a prorated refund past the 30-day trial period (part of the company’s “Lifetime Smile Guarantee”). He said in a release that the company must now release more than 17,000 consumers from “restrictive NDAs.”
“SmileDirectClub promised a simple, safe and affordable way to straighten teeth and touted five-star reviews,” Schwalb said. “But behind the scenes, the company silenced dissatisfied consumers and buried complaints about injuries its products caused. Now, customers will be free to speak out.”
In a press release, SmileDirectClub denies the allegation. However, the company plans to modify the non-disclosure provision of the general release form, which they said was “modeled on a release form historically used in the industry.”
“For too long there has been a misinformation campaign claiming SmileDirectClub stifles negative consumer feedback through the use of non-disclosure agreements,” said Chief Legal Officer Susan Greenspon Rammelt. “While we were disappointed this misinformation caused the District of Columbia to file its complaint, we are pleased to set the record straight and work with the District of Columbia’s Office of the Attorney General in its efforts to create new policy for the industry and increase customer transparency.”
The suit was originally filed in December by then-District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine, who said “SmileDirectClub’s ‘Lifetime Smile Guarantee’ was a sham.”
The company has struggled financially in the past several months. It reported first quarter net losses of $66 million, a $4 million improvement from the figure of the fourth quarter of 2022. Earlier this year, SmileDirectClub announced vague plans to save an additional $120 to $140 million in 2023. The teledentistry company also announced it will offer for the first time some in-person options for its services in select markets.
SmileDirectClub shares (ticker: SDC) were trading at $0.45 as of early Thursday afternoon. Their peak for the past six months has been $0.70. With its shares having seen a steep drop in value (in August 2022, the stock reached $1.73 per share), the company has been at risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq since November 2022.