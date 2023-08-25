In the latest development in a three-year dispute, Nashville-based SmileDirectClub has pledged to appeal a California trial court’s ruling after its competitor Align Technology was awarded $63 million.
This arbitration case started in August 2020, when Align alleged that SmileDirectClub had breached the pair’s supply agreement. Align Technology, the maker of Invisalign, previously manufactured SmileDirectClub’s clear aligners, and the pair entered an exclusive supply agreement in 2016, which expired in 2019.
“SmileDirectClub is disappointed with the California trial court’s recent rulings denying our Petition to Vacate and granting the Petition to Confirm the Final Award in an arbitration Align brought against SmileDirectClub for alleged breaches of a Supply Agreement between the parties that expired in 2019,” said Susan Greenspon Rammelt, chief legal officer at SmileDirectClub. “It remains the Company’s position that Align procured the Final Award through undue means, denying SmileDirectClub of a full and fair hearing, and that the arbitrator exceeded his authority when issuing the award. The company intends to appeal this decision.”
The first round of the battle between the two companies went to SmileDirectClub. In a separate dispute, an arbitrator ruled in 2019 that Align violated a restrictive covenant, or non-compete, by opening similar stores to SmileDirectClub SmileShops while Align was an investor in the company. In March 2019, Align was ordered to shut down its stores and sell back a 19 percent stake in SDC.
In June, SmileDirectClub paid $500,000 to settle litigation brought against the company by the District of Columbia Attorney General’s Office. The company had to release more than 17,000 customers from what Attorney General Brian Schwalb called “restrictive non-disclosure agreements” that stifled customer reviews.
In the latest quarterly report, SmileDirectClub saw a net revenue loss of $54 million. In July, Nasdaq granted the company’s request to continue listing its stock. The company has been at risk of delisting for low share price since November 2022 and SDC now has until Nov. 14 to meet the minimum share price of $1. SmileDirectClub shares reached $1 briefly in August for the first time since October 2022.
Align Technology did not respond to a request for comment, but the company acknowledged in a statement that SDC can appeal the order but must put up nearly $100 million in a bond in order to do so.