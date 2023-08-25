In the latest development in a three-year dispute, Nashville-based SmileDirectClub has pledged to appeal a California trial court’s ruling after its competitor Align Technology was awarded $63 million. 

This arbitration case started in August 2020, when Align alleged that SmileDirectClub had breached the pair’s supply agreement. Align Technology, the maker of Invisalign, previously manufactured SmileDirectClub’s clear aligners, and the pair entered an exclusive supply agreement in 2016, which expired in 2019. 