With the Tennessee abortion ban set to take effect Aug. 25, there are still questions as to how it will play out, from both a legal and medical standpoint.
At a Metro-hosted forum Thursday at Casa Azafrán, legal and medical experts came together to discuss the ramifications of the rollback of Roe v. Wade.
Here are six takeaways from the forum, which was moderated by Francie Hunt, executive director at Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood:
Metro has little power against the state law, though Metro Council did pass a resolution to reimburse Metro employees for travel costs in receiving medical care unavailable to them in Tennessee, like abortions. While Metro Police made a statement that they are “not the abortion police” and District Attorney General Glenn Funk is sticking by his 2021 statement that he will not prosecute an individual receiving an abortion or a medical professional performing the procedure, there’s still a lingering possibility that the state could call in a special prosecutor just to handle abortion cases.
“Mayor Cooper and the Metro Council, they have no authority to do something that directly contradicts the state law,” said Wally Dietz, Metro legal director. “If we believe the state law had constitutional defects, we could sue. I don't expect somebody to sue and say it's unconstitutional because we now have [a ruling] that says the legislature can do exactly what it did.”
Physicians are in a tough position, legally. There is no exception in the law to allow abortions to preserve the life of a mother or anything else, just an affirmative defense that a doctor can use if they are prosecuted for performing an abortion. OB/GYNs on the panel discussed having to walk the line between medical malpractice and following the law.
“There are some miscarriages that are kind of gray, and there may be a heartbeat, but if she's bleeding and I'm worried about her bleeding impacting her mortality and her morbidity, I now have to decide how long can I watch her bleed until there's no longer a heartbeat so that I am legally clear — versus doing what is the standard of care, and that is helping that woman evacuate that pregnancy so that we can decrease her risk,” said Dr. Kim Looney, OB/GYN with Meharry Medical College.
Looney added that IVF pregnancies that may require termination and early labor for a pregnancy that is not yet viable are additional gray areas.
“Having politicians tell physicians how to do their job is as dangerous as a gynecologist telling a pilot how to fly a 747,” said Dr. Carolyn Thompson, OB/GYN with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Out-of-state travel is protected. Abortion pills are not. Dietz put it succinctly: A person in Tennessee cannot order or receive abortion pills from an out-of-state pharmacy. They can only travel to a state where it’s legal and complete the pill regime before coming back to the state.
However, as it stands, an employer may have a benefit available to their employees, like the one Metro introduced.
There’s a difference between birth control and abortifacients. It all revolves around the medical definition of pregnancy, which is at the point where the fertilized egg implants into the uterine wall, not at fertilization. Emergency contraception and contraception in general inhibits ovulation, which is necessary for pregnancy, and anything that interrupts before pregnancy is not an abortifacient, Looney clarified. Looney is hopeful that through pharmacies, Planned Parenthood and doctor’s offices, contraception like IUDs and emergency contraception like Plan B will remain accessible.
A local lawyer involved in the Obergefell v. Hodges same-sex marriage case talked about similarites between the rulings. Allowing same-sex marriage used to be a state issue, and Tennessee had a statute plus an amendment to the state constitution that defined marriage more narrowly as one man and one woman. Now, with the Obergefell v. Hodges ruling in the U.S. Supreme Courtin 2015, same-sex marriage is a federal right uniform across states, explained Bill Harbison, partner with Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison, PLC.
The Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision did the opposite for abortion rights, making abortion rights a state issue again. In the Dobbs ruling, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas suggested revisiting Obergefell.
“I think the significance for today is that when the case did get appealed to the Supreme Court, they took the case, and in a five-to-four decision, they held that, no, states can't restrict the rights of people to marriage [and] that it does need to be a uniform standard,” said Harbison. “That's based on the due process clause of the Constitution and the equal protection clause of the Constitution.”
Watch Idaho, and the next Tennessee legislative session, which starts Jan. 10. Idaho is one of the few states that passed a law as restrictive as Tennessee, said Deitz. The U.S. Department of Justice on Aug. 2 filed a suit saying that Idaho’s abortion statute violates various federal laws.
“Follow that case and see if the courts decide that the Idaho law can be overturned because of the federal statutes, then that will have a significant impact on the court's analysis here in Tennessee,” Deitz said.
In 2023, Deitz said it’s possible the Tennessee legislature could introduce laws in an attempt to criminalize interstate travel, abortion funds, helping somone get an abortion and other further restrictions on abortions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In