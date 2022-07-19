Shareholders last week approved the merger between Nashville-based Healthcare Realty Trust and competitor Healthcare Trust of America.
The transaction between the two health care real estate investment trusts is expected to close around July 20, according to a press release. The combined company will continue to operate with the Healthcare Realty name and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol HR.
At a special meeting held Friday, voters representing around 79 percent of the outstanding shares of Healthcare Realty common stock voted in favor of the merger proposal, according to a press release. Healthcare Realty shareholders will receive one share of HRT stock for every share of Healthcare Realty stock they own once the merger is finalized, plus a $4.82 per-share special cash dividend, which is expected to cost more than $1 billion.
In February, the two companies announced a strategic business combination. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, though the deal’s total value is reportedly nearly $18 billion. An activist shareholder attempted to prevent the proposed merger, expressing concern over Healthcare Trust of America’s lower valuation, conflicts of interest and apparent failed deal with Welltower.
During the first quarter of 2022, Healthcare Realty acquired nine medical office buildings around the country for a total of $223.2 million, and shortly after the end of the quarter acquired eight more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In