Nashville-based senior care facility operations company HMP Senior Solutions announced Wednesday that Shawn O’Conner will serve as president and CEO of the company, effective immediately.
Previous CEO Scott Phillips, who is one of the founders of parent company Healthcare Management Partners, will now serve in a newly created role of chairman, according to a press release.
Phillips became president and CEO in April, and at the same time the company appointed Mary DePietro executive vice president and O’Conner chief business development officer. Before joining HMP earlier this year, O’Conner served as senior vice president of operations at Louisville-based senior care provider Signature Healthcare. He was with the company for 11 years.
“Shawn’s strong operational focus, strategic acumen and experience driving both growth and profitability are exactly what we need for HMP Senior Solutions’ next chapter,” said Phillips. “With a deep and talented leadership bench in place, I am confident that he will take the Company forward and create incredible value in the years ahead.”
HMP Senior Solutions manages 40 facilities in seven states through its subsidiaries.