Nashville-based senior care facility operations company HMP Senior Solutions announced Wednesday that Shawn O’Conner will serve as president and CEO of the company, effective immediately. 

Previous CEO Scott Phillips, who is one of the founders of parent company Healthcare Management Partners, will now serve in a newly created role of chairman, according to a press release. 

