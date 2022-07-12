Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West announced Tuesday that last week it secured accreditation in geriatric care from the American College of Emergency Physicians, making it the first facility in the state with the certification.
ACEP’s Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation Program looks at staffing, education, protocols, quality improvement, outcomes, equipment and supplies and physical environment and awards at three levels — bronze, silver and gold. Saint Thomas West is at the bronze level. There are around 300 total emergency departments nationally with accreditation from the program.
The emergency department has received enhanced training to assist older adults and purchased new stretchers, walkers and other equipment for geriatric patients, according to a press release. This program will also include coordinating transportation to follow-up appointments for seniors.
“As Middle Tennesseans live longer, it is more important than ever before that we evolve to meet the complex needs of those 65 and older,” said Dr. Shubhada Jagasia, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital. “I am incredibly proud of our emergency department caregivers for helping us achieve this milestone. We are honored to be a health care destination for so many in our community, including seniors.”
