The Tennessee Medical Association has installed an ear, nose and throat doctor from Jackson, Ronald Kirkland, as president of the professional association.
Kirkland has been a member of TMA since 1983, previously serving as chair of the legislative committee, a board member of its political action committee, chair of its professional relations committee and as a delegate at the House of Delegates annual meeting.
He beat out two others in a three-way vote last March, and was formally installed to the president role last week. Kirkland succeeds Kevin Smith, a primary care doctor and associate professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, in leading the 9,500-member association. Kirkland’s term as president runs until May 2022.
“It’s an honor for me to become the face of the Tennessee Medical Association,” Kirkland said. “Down to the woman or man, there’s one thing that holds us together, and that’s our love for the Tennessee Medical Association.
Kirkland most recently practiced at the Jackson Clinic in West Tennessee, where he served as board chair for five years before retiring in 2015. He also chaired the American Medical Group Association and its foundation, was chair of Aspell Drug an Alcohol Recovery Community, served as president of the University of Tennessee National Alumni Association and was president of the Jackson Rotary Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.