Locally based physician staffing company Envision Healthcare could file for bankruptcy “as soon as this weekend,” according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.
The publication cites “people familiar with the matter.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
Locally based physician staffing company Envision Healthcare could file for bankruptcy “as soon as this weekend,” according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.
The publication cites “people familiar with the matter.”
In 2018, private equity firm KKR took Envision private in a deal valued, in total, at about $10 billion, including assumed debt. Envision has had a longstanding legal dispute with insurer UnitedHealthcare.
The bankruptcy would represent “one of the biggest losses ever” for KKR, the WSJ noted.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.