Franklin-based patient engagement software company Relatient has tapped an Anthem analytics leader to serve as chief executive officer.
Jeff Gartland will assume the position after a $100 million growth investment and merger with Atlanta-based scheduling tool Radix Health, poising the company for fast growth. He takes the role from Michele Perry, who started as CEO in 2017 and will transition to be the vice chairman of the board of directors.
Gartland was most recently the president of advanced analytics at Anthem Inc. in Atlanta. Prior to that, he was the president of real world data at Ciox Health and senior vice president of interoperability and platform services at RelayHealth.
“Jeff is a trusted and well-respected pioneer in the healthcare information technology systems industry and brings decades of experience in growth strategies through innovation and go-to-market initiatives,” Eric Spiegel, Relatient chairman of the board, said in a press release. “We’re convinced Jeff’s experience positions him to serve a pivotal role in continuing the development of Relatient’s industry-leading patient engagement and access platform.”
