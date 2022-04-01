Brentwood-based acute care hospital operator Quorum Health named Chris Harrison its new chief financial officer on Tuesday. Harrison joined the company in 2020 as senior vice president of financial planning and analysis.
Harrison is a graduate of Belmont University and Tennessee Wesleyan College.
“Improving health in the communities we serve means leading in the areas that make it possible — financial and operational performance, quality, safety and compliance,” Harrison said in a release.
The certified public accountant has held financial management and operations positions at Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, Brentwood-based LifePoint Health and Surgery Partners Inc., as well as Beaumont Health.
In June, Quorum sold its consulting arm to a private equity firm in New York City, with the intention of focusing on its hospital network, as patient volumes began to recover from 2020.
In 2020, the company stopped trading on the New York Stock Exchange after receiving three delisting warnings in the year prior because of the company’s low share prices. The company also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last April.
“Today’s health care CFO must be a financial leader who can advance strategic priorities and capitalize on new opportunities while managing the organization’s traditional and complex financial responsibilities,” Quorum Health CEO Dan Slipkovich said in a release. “We are fully confident Chris has the knowledge, experience and strategic vision needed to excel as our CFO.”
