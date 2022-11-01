Nashville-based electronic health record provider Qualifacts has acquired Toronto-based telehealth and patient portal company OnCall Health.
The acquisition will allow Qualifacts to continue its work on simplifying behavioral health workflows, a release noted.
"We are excited to welcome the OnCall team to our Qualifacts family,” Qualifacts CEO Paul Ricci said in the release. “We know what it takes to be a trusted technology partner to our customers. We are impressed with what OnCall has accomplished. And I'm confident by offering the capabilities of their OnCall virtual care solutions to our customers, we can further advance our collective mission to enable exceptional outcomes for our customers and those they serve."
Qualifacts works with 75,000 health providers with millions of patients, according to the company.
In 2021, Ricci took over from longtime CEO David Klements. In 2020, Qualifacts merged with Credible Behavioral Health of Maryland.