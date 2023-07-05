The Vanderbilt Kennedy Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities will have two new co-directors — Pablo Juárez and Julie Lounds Taylor.
The pair will replace Elise McMillan, who worked for the center since 1995 and in May announced her retirement, which officially took effect Friday. The center has an extensive list of programs around education and early intervention, employment, mental and physical health and quality of life for people with disabilities.
Each of the new co-directors comes from different areas of disability services within VUMC. Juárez, a behavior analyst, served as co-director of TRIAD, the autism institute at the Vanderbilt Kennedy Center. His experience centers on early intervention and autism programs within Tennessee schools. Taylor, a developmental psychologist, has focused on research around individuals with disabilities and their families as an associate professor of pediatrics, psychiatry and behavioral sciences.
Taylor and Juárez sat down with the Post to discuss their new roles.
You will be co-directing, replacing Elise McMillian. Why did the structure change?
PJ: When she decided that it was time to start working towards a retirement they put out this national call to interview for a replacement. We were on a plane from Austin, and we were like, "are you going to do it?" We decided on the plane ride that we should really do this together and it’s because we recognize that we have complementary skill sets, but also we work well together. It’s a big job. Elise McMillan is an institution not only locally, not only statewide, but nationally. Doing the work she’s done is going to require us and then some. We felt it was very important to come into this together and really try to figure out how we can move the center forward in a way that really honors what Elise has built.
How do you see VUMC fitting into the larger network of resources for people with disabilities in Tennessee?
PJ: Being a connector is an important factor. An example is a group that met over a number of years called the Tennessee Autism Summit. It was basically organizations and leaders from across the state, including state departments but also various local organizations who weren't a part of government to really come together and try to identify, what are the big needs for autism in the state?
What we really want to do is make sure that we're helping the state map out where those needs are, and where potential resources are — whether it's at VUMC, whether it's at University of Tennessee, whether it's at Cherokee Health Systems. No matter where it is, what are the things we can piece together to make a more streamlined set of services for people? We see similar avenues for that in terms of mental health, in terms of behavioral health, in terms of physical health, things that really impact people with disabilities, but hasn't been really centralized from a discussion and a statewide analysis standpoint. We would love to be able to help.
What is VUMC’s role in helping mitigate any gaps in state support for people with disabilities?
JT: Part of my research program is developing training that families can do to help them understand the adult service system. We got feedback from families — even taking aside the issue that there probably isn't enough money in adult services to meet the needs of people — even if there was [enough money], the adult service system is so complicated and so difficult for them to navigate in terms of knowing when to go to, SSI versus vocational rehabilitation services, versus Medicaid waiver, versus Medicaid health insurance versus Medicaid long term services and supports.
It just is really overwhelming to families and they don't quite know where to turn and how to do it. So we got funding from the National Institutes of Health to develop a program that walks families through each different piece of adult services and supports, tells them what it is, what it looks like here in Tennessee. We have actually expanded this to other states.
VUMC works a lot on programs for employment, higher education and independent living for those with a disability. What are some of the services for those for whom that might not be within reach?
JT: One of the things that Pablo and I are thinking about a lot — and I know Eric and Elise thought about this too as directors — what does it mean to belong? What does it mean to be included in your community? This is something that, as a researcher who does some employment work, is really front and center when families come in and say I want my son or daughter to really be a part of their community and to belong but I don't know that that work is the right place for them.
PJ: [At TRIAD] We have been focusing a lot on trying to better understand how we can support people who presented with some behavioral health challenges like aggressive and dangerous behavior. How can we support those people in ways that are not intrusive, does not feel punishing, but actually honors the disability they come with, and is aware of the fact that many people with intellectual disability have had some traumatic experience in the past or are more susceptible to trauma. We as practitioners and providers and researchers run the risk of amplifying that trauma or even causing trauma if we don't approach it in an appropriate way.
What we started to do was work with local community partners like the Nashville Zoo, the Nashville Opera, the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Frist Art Museum — about 30 to 40 community partners we've worked with. The goal was really to help those sites understand disabilities, not just autism, but disabilities. How can they work on their end to meet these families where they are and include them and provide resources to help them so that way, the onus isn't entirely on the family, the onus really should be on the community. I think that's one really terrific way that our local community has stepped up in that way.