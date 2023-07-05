Vanderbilt Kennedy Center leaders

Pablo Juarez and Julie Lounds Taylor

The Vanderbilt Kennedy Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities will have two new co-directors — Pablo Juárez and Julie Lounds Taylor. 

The pair will replace Elise McMillan, who worked for the center since 1995 and in May announced her retirement, which officially took effect Friday. The center has an extensive list of programs around education and early intervention, employment, mental and physical health and quality of life for people with disabilities.