Using the same technology as some COVID-19 vaccines, researchers at locally based Sarah Cannon Research Institute may have found a way to reduce the risk of recurrence for melanoma patients. 

The phase II study found that adding a personalized mRNA vaccine to existing immunotherapy treatments resulted in a 44 percent decrease in the risk of recurrence for melanoma patients where the cancer was already removed or treated. All of the patients were on Keytruda, a FDA-approved immunotherapy drug, which already decreases risk of recurrence by 40 to 50 percent, said Meredith McKean, director of melanoma and skin cancer research for Sarah Cannon Research Institute, the research arm of HCA Healthcare's cancer institute, Sarah Cannon Cancer Center. 

