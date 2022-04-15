Dr. Kimberlee Wyche-Etheridge, a pediatric physician with Meharry Medical Group, looks to combine her direct service work with her passion for improving public health. Part of that is educating others on how to improve maternal and infant mortality rates.
Metro Council passed a resolution naming this week Black Maternal Health Week. Highlighting this problem is something Wyche-Ethridge said is long overdue.
In Tennessee, from 2017 to 2019, Black women were 3.9 times more likely to die of pregnancy-related causes compared to white women, according to reports from the state’s maternal mortality review and prevention committee. Seventy-nine percent of all recorded deaths were deemed to be preventable.
Wyche-Ethridge is also heavily involved in Nashville Strong Babies, a program that supports parents and infants through regular checks on physical health, nutrition and behavioral health and connects them with other families in the same stage of life.
Wyche-Ethridge spoke with the Nashville Post about strategies for preventing Black maternal mortality.
What are some things that can be done to help with this high maternal mortality rate, especially for Black mothers?
I work in public health and prevention is the key. Being able to first identify some of the risk factors earlier — and part of that has to do with superior health care — in the sense that if risk factors are identified early, then they can be addressed. It has to do with improving the health of young women and all women prior to pregnancy. It has to do with women being able to plan their reproductive life so that if and when they decide to get pregnant or to have a family, they are in the best possible position physically, mentally [and] financially to bring that child into the world.
It has to do with improving health equity of course — that means around quality of care, access to care, access to additional services that other people might have access to.
It also has to do with listening to the women who are most involved. We've all seen the stories from Serena Williams from Beyoncé, and the life-threatening situations that they were in and the difficulty feeling heard. It’s women who know their body the best, saying that there's something not right and being listened to, and having that acted upon in order to identify any kind of medical issue that may be going on.
Traditionally, women have not necessarily had the strongest voice for their own advocacy, and women of color definitely have not had that voice. We need to change that perspective also.
What are some of the risk factors for maternal mortality from the medical side?
The highest rates of mortality can be blamed on issues that have to do with your cardiovascular system. And if you take into account other kinds of bleeding disorders, risk of stroke, blood clots and issues around blood pressure, you're probably at the majority of the risk factors.
It's really about being in tune for comprehensive care, so that [for example] if there is diabetes prior to pregnancy, that is identified. If diabetes develops within pregnancy, it is cared for with the highest quality of care. That's really the medical component of it, which, with care, should be completely solvable in that sense.
What are some of the outside and social risk factors?
We have a major problem in our country with structural racism, and how that can affect women. There’s a theory that’s called the weathering effect. All of the small little insults, the prejudice, the intentional and unintentional biases that come really cause a little bit of an inflammatory response in the body. Over time, all of those stresses that can become toxic stresses have physiological responses and physiological effects on the body and on that pregnant woman, which then can put them at risk for poor birth outcomes.
So if [because of discrimination] we have women who are not receiving comfortable care, and women who are avoiding care, then that puts them at risk also.
If all of that or a lot of that is then related back to issues of racism, unintentional bias, or intentional bias, structural racism, etc., then we know that we have to name the elephant in the room and start working on it at that level. We can work on the medical protocols. That's an easy fix. But dealing with the societal issues is the longer term, more difficult fix. First we have to make sure that everyone acknowledges that it is real, and that it does have that physiological effect, and then figuring out what are some of the policies and some of the programs that we can put in place that could start to decrease the effect.
