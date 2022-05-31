MashUp Nashville exists in part to highlight myriad health inequities that affect members of the LGBTQ community beyond HIV/AIDS. Founded in 2017, the organization draws attention to health struggles facing LGBTQ people of color more acutely through training for health care providers, collecting data and sharing resources with patients. MashUp offers its services free of charge.
The organization recently received a grant to focus on smoking rates among LGBTQ Tennesseans. Around 30.2 percent of LGBTQ Tennesseans smoke, compared to the state’s overall percentage of 19.9 percent smokers, according to a presentation from the Tennessee Department of Health Disparities Task Force.
The Post sat down with Jerry Ivery, chief operating officer, and Brian Marshall, founder and CEO, to discuss tobacco cessation, along with the nonprofit’s holistic approach to health for LGBTQ people of color.
How will the tobacco cessation initiative work?
BM: Because we have a unique close ear to the community, we felt like that was something that we could take on, and of course when we think about it, we're not just talking about smoking or not smoking. What are some of those external factors that will cause someone in general not to acknowledge how smoking can impact their overall well-being? What are some things that cause people to smoke? What are some challenges from stopping smoking? Do you even want to stop smoking?
JI: We're trying to push messaging through our social media platforms to encourage people to not smoke and try to motivate them — and also trying to organize community. We will be hosting what we call our mindful mashup transformation group. It's really a more holistic way to try to help people as they stop smoking and battling other addictions.
Like the Black community with menthol cigarettes, there’s evidence of tobacco companies targeting the LGBTQ community in their advertising. How is your work looking to undo some of that past harm?
JI: The tobacco industry has done a good job of targeting a lot of different groups that they felt like were susceptible to marketing. There has been some very direct messaging and marketing towards the LGBT community. … There hasn't been a lot of data to see how that targeted marketing towards [the] LGBT community has really harmed us so that's one of the reasons why there's an initiative now to do that. We're glad to see this happening.
There has been a comparison between the COVID-19 pandemic and the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Do you think that’s fair?
BM: We did a whole campaign of promoting the vaccine last year, especially towards our community, because especially when you're talking about people of color, there's a lot of anxiety around doctors and medical treatment. I think it's harder to pretend like we are not affected by COVID because our whole lives have been uprooted by it. I think a lot of people pretend like they do not have to deal with HIV because it's like, “oh I'm not positive, the person who I'm sleeping with isn't positive,” but we're all affected by it at some point. I think we all should have some education, what it means to dispel stigmas.
JI: There have been a lot of strides in the treatment of [COVID-19]. The fact that the health community was able to manufacture a vaccine so quickly, and there has been talks about an HIV vaccine for years and years. And there has not been anything brought to the market.
What does it take for a health care provider to become culturally competent for LGBTQ patients of color?
BM: I think what makes a provider culturally competent is really the desire to want to learn. When they reach out to us they have a desire to increase their knowledge around patients that they see on a regular basis. … [Diversity and inclusion] is a pretty popular topic now and I think that providers understand that they will not be successful with our particular demographic if they are not knowledgeable. When they come to us it is based on a need to improve services for their own practice.
What are some of the specifics of the cultural competence training with health care providers?
BM: No. 1, what are some of my biases that I might have? How do I build a meaningful relationship with clients? Because we understand and know that in our particular demographic of individuals that we work with there's some hesitancy with even connecting with the provider when they feel like they are just a number. So how do providers build a meaningful relationship, and building that meaningful relationship is understanding a culture that may be different from yours. Words that they may say, some of the behaviors that may be different. We talk a lot about behavioral health and understanding individuals based on where they're from, where they live, some of the social determinants of health that may impact behaviors, some of the challenges that they face in life … so understanding the whole person I think helps the provider understand that interaction when they meet with them.
