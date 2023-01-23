Dr. Maria del Pilar Aguinaga

The Meharry Sickle Cell Center celebrated 50 years in operation at the close of 2022. Established through one of 10 Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center grants from the National Institutes of Health in 1972, the center went on to host the state’s first sickle cell walk and summer camp for kids with the disease. 

Meharry Sickle Cell Center confirms diagnoses in Middle Tennessee for around 20 to 30 babies per year with sickle cell disease (a group of genetic disorders that includes sickle cell anemia) and ensures patients are connected to treatment. The center’s staff creates educational materials to distribute throughout the state and speaks to community groups to educate people about the disease.

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.