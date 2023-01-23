The Meharry Sickle Cell Center celebrated 50 years in operation at the close of 2022. Established through one of 10 Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center grants from the National Institutes of Health in 1972, the center went on to host the state’s first sickle cell walk and summer camp for kids with the disease.
Meharry Sickle Cell Center confirms diagnoses in Middle Tennessee for around 20 to 30 babies per year with sickle cell disease (a group of genetic disorders that includes sickle cell anemia) and ensures patients are connected to treatment. The center’s staff creates educational materials to distribute throughout the state and speaks to community groups to educate people about the disease.
Center director Dr. Maria del Pilar Aguinaga said screening for babies has become ubiquitous, but there is room for growth regarding parent screening. The painful genetic blood disorder most commonly affects those of African, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern descent, a fact that Aguinaga said keeps the cause under-funded.
Aguinaga, who has been with the center since 1988, sat down with the Post to discuss the past and future of the center.
Why is it so important that babies are screened for sickle cell disease?
It's very important from the public health point of view to identify early in life, babies affected with sickle cell, so they can be placed under the proper health care management with the proper medicines and vaccines so that they can make it. In countries where there is no newborn screening, more than 90 percent of the babies [with sickle cell disease] die before five years of age. It's very important to identify them, put them in proper health care management, educate the family and counsel the family as well.
What does the prognosis look like for people with sickle cell disease?
It’s a chronic disease, and it’s genetic. It’s a disease that a person would have from the time they are a newborn all the way to adulthood. We have made a lot of progress. In the 70s, people with sickle cell would not live past 14 to 15 years old. Now they do, the average is late 40s, early 50s. We have patients that are even in the late 60s. It also depends on the type of sickle cell [disease] you have.
For those who need medication to help alleviate sickle cell disease symptoms and lengthen life, is there enough access?
In Tennessee, a lot of our patients are on Medicaid. There are two issues under two fields. One is that not enough physicians prescribe some of these medications. We need to educate more primary care providers on sickle cell and how to manage it. … The other is the cost of the medications. Insurance covers some of these medications that help the patients with their clinical symptoms.
What is at the top of mind for the Sickle Cell Center going into its 51st year?
It's been an incredible journey. The center was founded in 1972, after the Sickle Cell Disease Control Act was passed under President Nixon. They set aside funds to have centers for diagnosis and clinical treatment of these patients. It's been here 50 years and we hope to be here another 50 years. The main role of the center is definitely a testing center with a strong emphasis on public health.
Does sickle cell disease as a whole get the funding it needs?
Indeed, compared to other genetic diseases, for example, cystic fibrosis, sickle cell — being a disease that affects primarily African Americans, also Hispanics, people from South Central America and Central America, the Caribbean, people in Africa — has received considerably less research funding. Yes, that’s a fact.
I think it's complicated. In general, sickle cell does not receive the funding it deserves. I don't know the exact reasons for that, political reasons, racial reasons, I don't know.
All babies are tested for the disease, but should prospective parents be getting tested?
Usually when you have a baby with sickle cell disease, it means that the parents had the trait and in many instances the parents are not aware that they were carriers of the sickle cell gene. Another important component of the Meharry Sickle Cell Center is to raise awareness about the importance of being tested, especially if people are considering having children. Education and testing are very important components of the work that the center does.