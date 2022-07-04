Part of the reason Kelly Dooley loves her field is because there’s always something new to work on. Working in infectious diseases over the last two-plus years of the COVID-19 pandemic — that’s an understatement.
Dooley has been appointed the director of infectious diseases in the Department of Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Most recently, she worked at The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore as a professor of medicine, pharmacology and molecular sciences. The position will become effective on Sept. 12.
She’s spent decades working on treatments for HIV and tuberculosis, and she’ll still continue some of her research, while managing 61 faculty members and 12 fellows. The Division of Infectious Diseases saw slightly more than 19,000 outpatient visits, nearly 6,000 inpatient consultations and 300 hospital admissions in fiscal year 2021.
Dooley sat down with the Post to talk about her new role, in which she’ll be working hand in hand with the hospital infection control team, working to quell transplant infectious diseases and developing treatments for those diseases, all while educating health professionals and the community at large.
How do you think the pandemic changed your field?
The pandemic has given us a little bit of a trial run in how to work together within institutions and to pull people together that may not normally work together. From the basic scientists to the immunologist to implementation scientists to people who work in advocacy to public policy — really all of these things have to come together for us to start with the discovery side of things and then develop treatments and vaccines and then allow those to be implemented in society and ensure equitable access to those things.
This is likely a trial run — a terrible trial run — for other emerging infectious diseases that will undoubtedly come down the road.
What are some of the goals and outcomes of your work in HIV and tuberculosis?
I would say that my main motivator is areas of unmet medical need. [Tuberculosis] surpassed HIV as the number one infectious diseases killer of people on the planet in 2014. COVID took over that place over the last couple of years, but tuberculosis deaths have increased for the first time in decades in the last one-to-two years because a lot of resources were shifted to address COVID but normally would be used for other public health problems.
I'm trained in clinical pharmacology and mostly work on drug and regimen development for tuberculosis. … We're still using the same drugs that were developed in the 1950s to 1970s and the treatment still runs six months, which is a very long time to treat a bacterial infection.
I'm working on these types of treatments and then as they emerge also just making sure that they're accessible to different patient populations, so for people living with HIV, thinking about drug interactions with HIV medicines to make sure that they don't need those adjustments, and then also access for children and for pregnant women. Doing those types of clinical studies that would allow us to use those drugs in those populations, just showing the doses are right. That has been the main thrust of my research over the last decades.
What is a challenge that your field will need to overcome next?
Looking towards five years from now, 10 years from now, what are the main things that we need to focus on and I would say, AMR, antimicrobial resistance, is the major one, and mostly people are talking about drug-resistant bacteria ... pathogens for which we don't really have any antibiotics anymore, but there are big problems with drug-resistant tuberculosis. There are viral pathogens that are resistant, malaria that's resistant, so it's a big grab bag of lots of different pathogens.
For HIV, we have very good treatments now. So [an] HIV cure is something that hopefully is on the horizon, and different strategies for delivering HIV medicines. Could someone have an implant for five years and they don't have to think about swallowing pills every day?
Hepatitis B is currently not curable. So there is a lot of work in viral hepatitis to help us get the kind of cures that were able to be achieved with hepatitis C.
What advice would you give for students thinking of entering the field today?
I think it's the best job in the world. I really hope that we can attract young people to infectious diseases. The terrible, terrible effects of the COVID pandemic, I would say, one thing that may have emerged is that people have a sense of the real need for good researchers or clinicians who are interested in working on infectious diseases. There will always be new infectious diseases arising. We don't know where they'll come from, we don't know what form they'll take, but there will always be things to do, always areas of unmet medical need where we need young people to apply their brains and talents and energies.
They'll never be bored. There will always be something to do and it will be important work. These are not small problems where research is providing incremental improvements to human health. These are real threats to human health.
