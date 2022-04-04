As HCA’s vice president and chief laboratory officer, Heather Signorelli helped get COVID-19 test results back in 48 hours, and then cut down to 24 hours, and eventually to rapid testing capabilities over the last two years. She developed an algorithm that helped us know who should get tests when they were scarce, and created methods to connect labs across the country.
It’s this work that set her up to be awarded in Modern Healthcare’s top 25 emerging leaders of 2022. She’s the only Nashville-based provider to make the list.
Signorelli says she enjoys being a pathologist, as it lets her learn a little bit about everything. She’s a doctor’s doctor, as she says, not dealing with patients directly, but supporting the medical providers to give their best care.
Nashville Post spoke with Signorelli about her pandemic accomplishments.
Describe your work with COVID-19 testing.
We had to quickly really evaluate where COVID testing was throughout our company, and then be able to start to share resources amongst one another as we started to set up COVID testing in-house. Initially, you're sending out testing to the reference lab, and we spent a lot of time and effort in working with them to really develop these best practices that were not just used across HCA but other organizations and it was such a powerful thing because everybody really banded together. One of the things we then did is we started to insource testing and really decrease that turnaround time so that we can really focus on our patients and make sure that they have the diagnosis, and that our physicians were protected.
When COVID happened, testing was the most important thing and so it just really showed the cooperation and how everybody worked together.
Can you give an overview of laboratory services?
It's kind of two different worlds. We've got the world where we're working with our medical leaders, our physicians, to really educate and and learn from them on what they're struggling with, what do they need more knowledge about and we've helped answer questions, like with COVID when those questions came up and we were still learning as we were going.
It's also meeting with our laboratory leaders and understanding how we can help improve their workflows to continue to improve patient care, so we spend a lot of time in both of those camps -- medical staff as well as our laboratory staff.
How would you explain the national laboratory service line you created?
HCA is really known for developing these service line structures. It's been shown in many of our other service lines, like pharmacy and supply chain. This laboratory service line really developed during COVID so that we can really help support our facilities, and really drive continued excellent patient care. That was something that started in 2020.
It's just a way for us to share best practices and help support one another. During COVID, we had situations across the entire United States where supplies were limited, so it was a way for us to share supplies and capacity across the organization.
What does your day to day look like?
I spend a lot of time on the phone with a lot of different really interesting physicians. I'm talking to hospitals in California and hospitals in Richmond. I get to spend a lot of time with our laboratory leaders and our medical leaders. It's been very exciting getting to know everybody and supporting each other through COVID. I mean, I think I was on speed dial for many of our medical leaders during the pandemic as we really helped to address a lot of the COVID testing questions.
As the pandemic tapers off, what new spaces do you hope to move into?
We're always watching COVID. People are all optimistic but very focused on just watching the numbers and case numbers. You know, our focus right now is just how we can help support our laboratories so that they can continue to provide excellent patient care. But right now we're looking forward to a little breath of fresh air with COVID. So we're hoping that the numbers stay low.
