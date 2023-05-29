Proton therapy for cancer treatment is hard to find. There are just two places to get it in Tennessee: one in Franklin and one in Knoxville.
Earlier this month, Tennessee Oncology purchased a proton therapy center in Franklin (formerly known as Provision Cares Proton Therapy Center) to operate as the Tennessee Oncology Proton Center. Tennessee Oncology’s physicians were already providing care in the center since it opened in 2018, and the purchasing of the property was to help ensure the organization could continue to provide the service, said Dr. Natalie Dickson, chief strategy officer at Tennessee Oncology.
Tennessee Oncology’s parent company OneOncology was acquired by Texas-based private equity firm TPG for $2.1 billion earlier this month. The deal is expected to close in September.
Dickson sat down with the Post to discuss the benefits and barriers of proton therapy.
Which patients are good candidates for proton therapy?
Any patient where it's important to protect surrounding critical or delicate tissues would be an appropriate candidate, or patients who have received standard radiation therapy before and can no longer receive any more radiation treatments.
It is really appropriate for anyone that has a tumor that is close to your heart or your lungs, close to really delicate tissue, like mucous membranes — you would want to use protons. Also, children who have maturing tissue, we want to limit that maturing tissue from unnecessary radiation exposure.
Why are proton centers so few and far between?
Proton centers are very complex facilities that are very expensive to build. It’s also very expensive to maintain because you need multiple highly specialized trained staff members in place during operations — so it is a very expensive mode of treatment. The commercial payers have lagged behind Medicare in covering proton therapy, mainly because they think it’s experimental or they don’t see the value added.
Does Tennessee Oncology hope to grow the proton therapy or other therapies?
We want to provide access to as many patients as possible and to minimize the barriers to care. We have an amazing team of financial counselors and advisers that can help to ensure authorization and approval of the therapies for appropriate patients.The more patients that we're able to treat, the more clinical experience that we can contribute to the medical literature, and this all will also improve the opportunity to do more comparative effectiveness analysis to prove the benefit of proton therapy.
Is proton therapy itself still evolving?
Proton therapy started as far back as the 1920s and evolved over time. We hope that this will continue to evolve. It is a very large facility and the technology, the equipment is quite expansive. We hope that over time the cyclotron will take up less volume and less space.
As I see more younger patients being diagnosed with breast cancer, it's important that we have technologies like proton therapy that can help to protect the heart, especially for patients with left sided breast cancer, so that we can minimize the radiation scattered to the heart. I hope that my patients will live a long full life and not have to face late-term complications of treatment. We are seeing a lot of improvement in brain and spinal cord treatment therapies, as well as in all the pediatric malignancies, pelvic tumors, prostate cancer.
Are there other areas that you’re excited about in the cancer treatment space?
We currently have a really comprehensive suite of radiation services we provide. We provide the standard external beam but we also provide more locally targeted radiation therapy options. All of these different modalities continue to evolve and improve over time. As the technology improves, the practice is really committed to staying ahead of the game and to ensure that patients are able to access all the new technology.