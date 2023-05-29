Dr. Natalie Dickson Tennessee Oncology

Dr. Natalie Dickson

Proton therapy for cancer treatment is hard to find. There are just two places to get it in Tennessee: one in Franklin and one in Knoxville. 

Earlier this month, Tennessee Oncology purchased a proton therapy center in Franklin (formerly known as Provision Cares Proton Therapy Center) to operate as the Tennessee Oncology Proton Center. Tennessee Oncology’s physicians were already providing care in the center since it opened in 2018, and the purchasing of the property was to help ensure the organization could continue to provide the service, said Dr. Natalie Dickson, chief strategy officer at Tennessee Oncology. 

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.